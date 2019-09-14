TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,533 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $50,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 47,660 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.13, for a total transaction of $25,313,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total transaction of $9,355,504.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,700 shares of company stock worth $145,335,349 over the last three months. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $519.82. 259,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $519.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.53. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.36 and a fifty-two week high of $555.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.42.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.