TRAXIA Achieves Market Cap of $868,101.00 (TMT)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TMT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. TRAXIA has a market cap of $868,101.00 and approximately $47,603.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. During the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00203433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.01155333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015211 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019965 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia.

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

