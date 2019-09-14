Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) Insider Michael(Mike) Clarke Sells 34,012 Shares

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) insider Michael(Mike) Clarke sold 34,012 shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.85 ($13.37), for a total transaction of A$641,126.20 ($454,699.43).

Michael(Mike) Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Michael(Mike) Clarke purchased 120 shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$18.87 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of A$2,264.04 ($1,605.70).

On Friday, August 16th, Michael(Mike) Clarke purchased 452,205 shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$17.08 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of A$7,723,661.40 ($5,477,774.04).

Shares of ASX TWE traded up A$0.31 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$18.37 ($13.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. Treasury Wine Estates Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$13.38 ($9.49) and a fifty-two week high of A$19.20 ($13.62). The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$15.95. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.62.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Treasury Wine Estates’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

