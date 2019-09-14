Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Trex worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trex by 74.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Trex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson set a $96.00 price target on Trex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Trex to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 target price on Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $374,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 9,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $788,616.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,191. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,092. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TREX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.87. 479,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,089. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

