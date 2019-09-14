Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Short Interest Update

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,351,100 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 1,443,600 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tristate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, Chairman James F. Getz bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.41 per share, for a total transaction of $485,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Dolan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $98,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 61,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 131,522 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,345,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,232,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 173,682 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,271. Tristate Capital has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $636.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

