TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,945,500 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 9,627,400 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $5.00 target price on shares of TrueCar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TRUE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 709,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,437. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.40. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $41,489.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 8.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth $60,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth $433,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.