TrueUSD (TUSD) One Day Volume Tops $441.02 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $197.16 million and $441.02 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009624 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00203433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.01155333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015211 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019965 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 197,900,860 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Zebpay, Binance, Bitso, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kuna, Koinex, CoinTiger, Upbit, Crex24, Kyber Network, OpenLedger DEX, HBUS, WazirX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

