Truvvo Partners LLC Boosts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Truvvo Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 146.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36,755 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 0.4% of Truvvo Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Truvvo Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in General Electric by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.4% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,954,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

GE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,344,560. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton bought 55,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

