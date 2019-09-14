Truvvo Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Truvvo Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.6% of Truvvo Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Truvvo Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,866,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,319,753,000 after buying an additional 1,009,589 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after buying an additional 294,244 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after buying an additional 2,472,741 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 19,648,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,553,000 after buying an additional 305,831 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 589,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,433,347. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

