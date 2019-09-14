Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.60). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05).

TPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

In other news, CFO Yi Larson purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 189,999 shares of company stock worth $8,549,955 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPTX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.97. 280,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 32.35 and a quick ratio of 32.35. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $58.56.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

