Tyers Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,664 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 502.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Schneider National by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 254,938 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Schneider National by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Schneider National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,326,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $3,132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schneider National by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,751 shares in the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. ValuEngine raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 509,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,726. Schneider National Inc has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

