Tyers Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,344 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 944.3% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.61. 23,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,143. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Citigroup set a $87.00 price target on Raymond James and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $1,238,264.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

