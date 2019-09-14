Tyers Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,747,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,308,000 after buying an additional 274,189 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in BCE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,041,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,526,000 after buying an additional 1,487,023 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BCE by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,931,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,868,000 after buying an additional 149,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,697,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,091,000 after buying an additional 273,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BCE by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,216,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,857,000 after buying an additional 1,268,440 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins lowered BCE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.89. 687,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,429. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

