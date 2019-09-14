Tyers Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,994. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.284 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.63%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

