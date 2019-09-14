Tyers Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLL. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE WLL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 8,438,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $688.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.16.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $426.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WLL. Scotiabank lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.