Tyers Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,360 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 646.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 2,168.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 74.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 841.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1,733.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $25,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 344,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,134,320. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. Guggenheim lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

