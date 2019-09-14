Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $181,000 Stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 172.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $62.00 target price on shares of Anaplan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 495,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $24,512,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 49,526 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $2,861,117.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,339,672.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,184 shares of company stock worth $61,383,693 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. 2,428,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,304. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.87. Anaplan Inc has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $60.36.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

