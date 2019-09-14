Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $201,000 Stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 141.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 221,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. Open Text Corp has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Open Text had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Open Text to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

