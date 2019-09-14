Tyers Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,776 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of News by 405.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth about $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 13.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 30,919 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $427,609.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,462.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Halpin sold 18,749 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $266,610.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,668 shares of company stock valued at $837,421. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 59,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,952. News Corp has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

