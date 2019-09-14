Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti Inc. provides wireless networking products and solutions. The Company offers radios, antennas and management tools for wireless networking and other applications in the unlicensed radio frequency. Ubiquiti Inc., formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:UI traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.62. The stock had a trading volume of 289,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,122. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $174.95.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.64 million for the quarter. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 206.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

