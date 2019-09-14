UBS Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €53.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.70 ($68.26).

Shares of EPA FP traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €46.65 ($54.24). The company had a trading volume of 4,597,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.27.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

