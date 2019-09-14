UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get UDR alerts:

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $233,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 490,761 shares in the company, valued at $22,874,370.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $834,663. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,343,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,184,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,783,000 after buying an additional 83,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,909,000 after buying an additional 458,784 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,327,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after buying an additional 206,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,512,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. 1,200,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,057. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. UDR has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $49.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.