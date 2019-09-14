ugChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $172,156.00 (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. ugChain has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $172,156.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ugChain token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ugChain has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.82 or 0.04530878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ugChain Token Profile

ugChain (CRYPTO:UGC) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

