Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Ulta Beauty worth $65,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $395.00 to $317.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.10.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.05. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $224.43 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

