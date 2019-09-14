Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 673.7% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $171.30. 156,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.40. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.62.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

