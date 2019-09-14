United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 3,619 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 461,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 279,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $45.59 and a 52-week high of $54.83.

