United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $16.97 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of General Mills worth $16,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in General Mills by 58.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 585.4% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

