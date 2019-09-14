United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $18 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Nasdaq worth $18,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 979,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,904,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,771,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.52. 468,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.82. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $530,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.