United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.90. 2,622,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,204. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $238.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

