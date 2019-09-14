United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,718 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TD Ameritrade worth $15,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

AMTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

AMTD traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.