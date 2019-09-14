United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,035 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $19,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,968,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,679,000 after purchasing an additional 167,469 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $139,510,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 271,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $133.58. The stock had a trading volume of 307,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,076. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.19.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

