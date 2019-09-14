United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 90,856 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,856 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 563.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,398,000 after buying an additional 2,868,691 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,259,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5,218.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 462,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 454,224 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,593,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,811,000 after buying an additional 386,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,259,000 after buying an additional 361,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.91. 10,060,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $37.52.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.