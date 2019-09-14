United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UAL. Zacks Investment Research raised United Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Continental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Continental from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.72.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $91.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,072. United Continental has a 12-month low of $77.02 and a 12-month high of $97.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Continental news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $89,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Continental during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in United Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in United Continental by 218.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in United Continental by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in United Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

