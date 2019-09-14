United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of United States Cellular worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in United States Cellular by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USM stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 154,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. United States Cellular Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 16,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $758,286.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,050.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Ellison sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $625,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,462 shares of company stock worth $3,428,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

