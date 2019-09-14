United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in United Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE UTX traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.96. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $4,559,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,458 shares in the company, valued at $15,186,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.