United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Update

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,274,500 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 2,623,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. 502,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average of $92.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.92.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $285,412.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

