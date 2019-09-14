Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,010 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. 1,009,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,445. Uniti Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

