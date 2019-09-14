US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Charles Schwab worth $59,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 16,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $4,225,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,842 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

SCHW stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,547,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,619. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

