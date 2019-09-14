US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chubb were worth $147,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 223.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 90.5% in the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,246,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,773 shares of company stock worth $35,107,603 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.08. The company had a trading volume of 85,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $162.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

