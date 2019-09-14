US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 86,226 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $53,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,159,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,736,000 after purchasing an additional 119,934 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 20,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 94.4% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,506,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,514 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 58.6% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 8.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,109,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,951,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.568 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 53.69%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

