US Bancorp DE Has $128.58 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of United Technologies worth $128,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

UTX traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.32. 308,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,325. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.05 and its 200 day moving average is $130.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,596,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,567 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

