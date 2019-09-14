US Bancorp DE Has $216.12 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,671 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.49% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $216,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,889. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $164.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

