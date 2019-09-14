US Bancorp DE Has $65.24 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,533,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 324,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $65,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

VWO traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $42.19. 8,969,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,805,070. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

