US Bancorp DE Has $75.11 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,618 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.60% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $75,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,161,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 127,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,654. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.2018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

