US Bancorp DE Has $92.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,053 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $92,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 563.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,691 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $66,259,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5,218.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 462,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 454,224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,593,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,811,000 after purchasing an additional 386,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,113,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,259,000 after purchasing an additional 361,097 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 366,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $37.52.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

