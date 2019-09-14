US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,187 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Delta Air Lines worth $106,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.26. 295,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

