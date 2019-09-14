US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $82,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 234.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,856 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.