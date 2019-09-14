US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CSX were worth $36,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,698,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,709,000 after buying an additional 685,637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.47. 4,065,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,155. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.