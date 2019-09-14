US Bancorp DE Sells 19,855 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,855 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Chevron worth $281,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 12,204.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after buying an additional 3,233,312 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Chevron by 59.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,978,000 after buying an additional 2,061,187 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,371,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chevron by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,416,000 after buying an additional 1,269,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,556,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,750 shares of company stock worth $8,793,900. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $231.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

