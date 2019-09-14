US Bancorp DE Sells 28,435 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,435 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $46,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 1,047,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,462,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

MDLZ traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,252,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

